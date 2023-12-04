Ruben on the Road: Speakeasy bringing entertainment and giving back to the community

CANADIAN, Texas (KFDA) - Ruben’s on the road to Canadian to visit a speakeasy bringing entertainment and giving back to the community.

Darrell Narron, owner of Mashed -O- Ranch, says he’s had the ranch’s brand since 1985. They did the typical cattle deal, branding and things like that.

“And then in the last five to 10 years, it’s been more of a tool for investing back in the kids, 4-H FFA, kids football, shooting sports,” said Narron. “And so we decided to build this bar as a speakeasy. 25% of our net will go back to a fund that supports kids programs,”

Marketing Director Shella Carr says it gives people a place to have an easy date. As a mom of five, she says she doesn’t have hours to go to Amarillo and go on a date.

“Sometimes I just have a couple hours, so it gives us somewhere to come hang out, see all the local people, listen to bands and drink a couple beers,” said Carr.

When people come here, Narron says they will see a large amount of art that’s in the front and everything is nice.

“We have a chuck wagon that’s correct, as far as everything that’s on it, is correct to the day,” said Narron.

When people go to the outdoor center, people can see the 18-foot grain bin that came from Gruver.

“We tore it down, we brought it over here, we put it back together and we put a fire it in there, and it’s really popular, especially this time of year,” said Narron.

Carr says it’s said all the time on Facebook that Amazon won’t sponsor kids. It’s so important to support local because those businesses and people are not only your friends, but you want them to win.

“You want everybody in the community to win because when they’re winning, you’re winning,” said Carr.

Everything in the speakeasy has a story, including the chuck wagon and the bar, said Narron.

“The people that we have set up by the chuck wagon are based after real people. They all have a story, so come in, come in and listen to our stories,” said Narron.

