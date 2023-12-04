Quiet & Warm

As you head into the first full week of December, it really won’t feel like it! For your Monday, expect mostly sunny skies, with daytime highs reaching upwards of the low to mid 60°s. Winds will be relatively light, around 5-15 mph out of the southwest. We’ll see warm temperatures peak on Thursday, with highs up in the 70°s, but winds may be a bit breezy at times. We’ll see a cold front roll through Friday into Saturday that’ll bring temperatures down; and as it sits right now, low-end chances for a snow shower or two.

