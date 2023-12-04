A Pleasant Start to the Week

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Happy Monday! Sunshine will dominate the region this work week, with highs today and tomorrow topping out right around 60 degrees. Winds for the next couple of day will be much calmer than what we saw over the weekend. As for Wednesday and Thursday, a southwest breeze will pick up, bringing in some warmer temperatures. Upper 60′s looks likely on Wednesday and we could be talking about 70′s for Thursday.

