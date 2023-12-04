Who's Hiring?
Panhandle Archaeological Society to host annual Studer Banquet Saturday

By De'Aire Green
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 3:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Panhandle Archaeological Society is holding their annual Studer Banquet fundraiser on December 9 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

This event will be held both in person and virtually.

The banquet is named after Floyd Studer, a greatly influential figure in early Texas Panhandle archaeology.

There will be a speaker to discuss some recent archaeological research and then an auction will be held for donated items from members of the Panhandle Archaeology Society and the general public. Item and monetary donations are welcome.

There will be food partially provided by a local nonprofit and partially provided by society members in potluck fashion. Extra dishes are welcome but not required.

The entry fee is $10 to cover the donation fee for the food.

For more information and for the Zoom link to attend virtually, contact pan.arc.soc@gmail.com.

