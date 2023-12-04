DPS: Fatal motorcycle crash near Wineinger Road

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - According to Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) a fatal motorcycle crash near Wineinger Road occurred today, leaving one man dead.

According to a news release, 33-year-old Brian Dillard of Amarillo was northbound on Wineinger Road and approached a curve in the roadway.

Officials say Dillard was traveling at an unsafe speed and lost control on the curve.

Dillard then traveled off of the roadway and entered a dirt path west of the road.

Dillard was ejected from the motorcycle and was pronounced dead on the scene, according to officials.

The crash was reported by a passerby this morning. Troopers were dispatched to the crash around 7:45 a.m., and were unable to determine the crash time.

This crash was investigated by the Texas Highway Patrol Troopers and remains under investigation.

