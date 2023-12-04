Who's Hiring?
Clovis police continue searching for suspect in September shooting

Chasidy Mathis
Chasidy Mathis(Clovis Police Department)
By Shelby Truelock
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 5:43 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - A woman wounded in a September shooting in Clovis has died, officials say.

According to the Clovis Police Department, officers were dispatched to the area of Hinkle Street and West 11th Street for a gunshot victim on September 20.

Officers arrived and located 36-year-old Melissa Silva with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Silva was taken to PRMC for medical treatment.

Officials say 37-year-old Chasidy Mathis was identified as the suspect after investigation. He is wanted for aggravated battery on a household member, child abuse, shooting at an occupied dwelling and felon in possession of a firearm.

Investigators learned that Silva passed away in a medical facility in Albuquerque on Sunday, December 3. At this time, investigators are currently awaiting autopsy results and scheduling an investigative meeting to determine the next steps in the investigation.

The Clovis Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding Chasidy. If you see Chasidy or know where he currently is, please call 911 or the Clovis Police Department at 575-769-1921.

The Clovis Police Department would like to remind the public that information can be provided anonymously by using the Clovis Police Department’s tip411 program, which you can find here.

Anonymous tips can also be provided to Curry County Crime Stoppers at 575-763-7000.

