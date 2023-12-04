Who's Hiring?
Catholic Charities to host open house, volunteer appreciation party Tuesday

Catholic Charities of the Texas Panhandle will host an open house and volunteer appreciation party this Tuesday. Source: Catholic Charities of the Texas Panhandle
By Kristin Rodin
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 12:12 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Catholic Charities of the Texas Panhandle will host an open house and volunteer appreciation party this Tuesday.

The event will take place from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Dec. 5 at 2004 N. Spring St.

The party will feature homemade charcuterie boards and beverages for attendees to enjoy.

For more information on Catholic Charities programs, visit the Catholic Charities of the Texas Panhandle website.

