Catholic Charities to host open house, volunteer appreciation party Tuesday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Catholic Charities of the Texas Panhandle will host an open house and volunteer appreciation party this Tuesday.

The event will take place from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Dec. 5 at 2004 N. Spring St.

The party will feature homemade charcuterie boards and beverages for attendees to enjoy.

For more information on Catholic Charities programs, visit the Catholic Charities of the Texas Panhandle website.

