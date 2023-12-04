Amarillo experts discuss important cybersecurity measures after recent ransomware attacks

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - With recent ransomware attacks penetrating businesses like BSA’s system, experts are discussing cybersecurity measures to protect businesses.

As far as addressing BSA’s system outage, Ardent Health’s latest statement says they are working around the clock to resolve this issue. As of now, there is no timeline on full restoration. BSA has declined to interview or comment further.

We continue to care for patients in our 30 hospitals, as well as in our emergency rooms and clinics. At this time, all of our 25 emergency rooms are accepting patients by ambulance. In some cases, we continue to ask local EMS services to transport patients in need of certain emergency care, such as stroke or trauma care, to other area ERs. All hospitals continue to provide a medical screening exam and stabilizing care to any patients arriving at our ERs.

Because of the recent ransomware attacks, experts are discussing the importance of cybersecurity.

“Cybersecurity is pretty much just making sure a few steps are taken care of. Number one that the network is secure,” said Jon Briton Bass, tech for Fite IT.

Fite IT says there are several ways small businesses can protect themselves, like implementing strong passwords, multi-factor authentication, network security and backups.

“The biggest issue though with most security is users. You have to train your users. Most threats don’t necessarily start external, sometimes it can start internal and they don’t even know it,” said Bass.

The IT company wants to make sure that businesses stay up to date on the latest cybersecurity measures.

“We do offer our own firewalls that we provide and that we do service and maintain for some of our managed and non-managed clients,” said Bass.

Bass says it’s all about becoming aware of possible risks and how to combat them.

