Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Amarillo experts discuss important cybersecurity measures after recent ransomware attacks

With recent ransomware attacks penetrating businesses like BSA’s system recently, experts are...
With recent ransomware attacks penetrating businesses like BSA’s system recently, experts are discussing cybersecurity measures to protect businesses.(Credit: KFDA)
By Kelsey Davis KFDA
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 5:51 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - With recent ransomware attacks penetrating businesses like BSA’s system, experts are discussing cybersecurity measures to protect businesses.

As far as addressing BSA’s system outage, Ardent Health’s latest statement says they are working around the clock to resolve this issue. As of now, there is no timeline on full restoration. BSA has declined to interview or comment further.

Because of the recent ransomware attacks, experts are discussing the importance of cybersecurity.

“Cybersecurity is pretty much just making sure a few steps are taken care of. Number one that the network is secure,” said Jon Briton Bass, tech for Fite IT.

Fite IT says there are several ways small businesses can protect themselves, like implementing strong passwords, multi-factor authentication, network security and backups.

“The biggest issue though with most security is users. You have to train your users. Most threats don’t necessarily start external, sometimes it can start internal and they don’t even know it,” said Bass.

The IT company wants to make sure that businesses stay up to date on the latest cybersecurity measures.

“We do offer our own firewalls that we provide and that we do service and maintain for some of our managed and non-managed clients,” said Bass.

Bass says it’s all about becoming aware of possible risks and how to combat them.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Randall County Fire Department and Amarillo Fire Department responded to a structure fire...
Randall County structure fire leaves car, several motorcycles destroyed
Sunray's Armando Lujan celebrates opening score in win over Clarendon.
Texas Panhandle state quarterfinal results and state semifinal matchups
Johnny Evrick Johnson, Jr, sentenced for distributing fentanyl (Source: Randall County Jail)
Amarillo fentanyl distributor sentenced to 20 years in prison
The parents of Brian Laundrie have admitted what their son told them about the disappearance...
Laundrie family admits to what they knew about Gabby Petito’s disappearance
The family of Jordan Rosales, 12, gathered at the Lubbock County Juvenile Justice Center to...
KCBD Investigates: Judge issues punishment for Lubbock juvenile charged with killing 12-year-old

Latest News

Amarillo Fire Department responds to structure fire on Sycamore Avenue
Amarillo Fire Department responds to structure fire on Sycamore Avenue
Potter and Randall County Sheriff’s Office are launching a delivery program for the holidays
Potter and Randall County Sheriff’s Office are launching a delivery program for the holidays
Chasidy Mathis
Clovis police continue searching for suspect in September shooting
Funeral services for Firefighter Matt Dawson announced
WATCH: Funeral services for firefighter Matt Dawson