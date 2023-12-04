Amarillo Depot to host ‘White Christmas’ gala this Friday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Depot will host a Christmas-themed gala this Friday to benefit a new project.

The depot’s “A Night of Irving Berlin and White Christmas” will begin at 7:00 p.m. Friday at the Amarillo Club Main Dining Room, Chase Tower Suite 31.

The event will feature dinner, an open bar and entertainment provided by Sarah Beckham Turner and West Texas A&M University music students.

Tickets for the gala are $125 a person or $1,000 for a table of eight.

Event organizers say every dollar raised at the gala will go toward operating expenses for planning an interactive, historical museum in Amarillo.

For more information or to buy tickets, visit the Amarillo Depot website.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.