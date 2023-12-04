Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Amarillo Depot to host ‘White Christmas’ gala this Friday

Amarillo Depot will host a Christmas-themed gala this Friday to benefit a new project.
Amarillo Depot will host a Christmas-themed gala this Friday to benefit a new project.(Credit: Amarillo Depot - Facebook)
By Kristin Rodin
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 11:52 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Depot will host a Christmas-themed gala this Friday to benefit a new project.

The depot’s “A Night of Irving Berlin and White Christmas” will begin at 7:00 p.m. Friday at the Amarillo Club Main Dining Room, Chase Tower Suite 31.

The event will feature dinner, an open bar and entertainment provided by Sarah Beckham Turner and West Texas A&M University music students.

Tickets for the gala are $125 a person or $1,000 for a table of eight.

Event organizers say every dollar raised at the gala will go toward operating expenses for planning an interactive, historical museum in Amarillo.

For more information or to buy tickets, visit the Amarillo Depot website.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Randall County Fire Department and Amarillo Fire Department responded to a structure fire...
Randall County structure fire leaves car, several motorcycles destroyed
Sunray's Armando Lujan celebrates opening score in win over Clarendon.
Texas Panhandle state quarterfinal results and state semifinal matchups
Johnny Evrick Johnson, Jr, sentenced for distributing fentanyl (Source: Randall County Jail)
Amarillo fentanyl distributor sentenced to 20 years in prison
The family of Jordan Rosales, 12, gathered at the Lubbock County Juvenile Justice Center to...
KCBD Investigates: Judge issues punishment for Lubbock juvenile charged with killing 12-year-old
Registration opens for Center City’s Hawaiian Christmas Electric Light Parade
Center City’s Electric Light Parade announces winners

Latest News

Ruben’s on the road to Canadian to visit a speakeasy bringing entertainment and giving back to...
Ruben on the Road: Speakeasy bringing entertainment and giving back to the community
Take part in the together we can food and fund drive with scan tags at United stores (Source:...
Take part in the Together We Can Food and Fund Drive with scan tags at United stores
Together We Can Holiday Food and Fund Drive 2023
Together We Can Holiday Food and Fund Drive 2023
Funeral services for Firefighter Matt Dawson announced
Funeral services to be held for firefighter Matt Dawson on Monday, Dec. 4