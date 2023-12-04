Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

AFD announces title change for District Chiefs

Amarillo Fire Department Logo
Amarillo Fire Department Logo(Source: Amarillo Fire Department)
By De'Aire Green
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 3:11 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - On November 29, the Amarillo Fire Department (AFD) changed from the title of District Chief to Battalion Chief for the supervisory chief officers.

This change aligns with the standardized terminology most fire departments use in the United States. This change was considered after the AFD added a third chief to their three shifts on October 4 of this year.

Adding the battalion chief allowed for department reorganization of the fire stations into battalions rather than the previous two districts. Under this arrangement, battalion chiefs continue overseeing their assigned districts, handling daily staffing, and serving as the Incident Commander for significant emergencies.

The reorganization will also play a crucial role in developing and mentoring firefighters.

Previously, the two district chiefs split the oversight of Amarillo’s 13 fire stations and the larger span of control made it more difficult to take care of assigned duties and tasks. The addition of the third battalion chief means fewer station visits, allowing them to spend more time connecting with the fire crew.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Randall County Fire Department and Amarillo Fire Department responded to a structure fire...
Randall County structure fire leaves car, several motorcycles destroyed
Sunray's Armando Lujan celebrates opening score in win over Clarendon.
Texas Panhandle state quarterfinal results and state semifinal matchups
Johnny Evrick Johnson, Jr, sentenced for distributing fentanyl (Source: Randall County Jail)
Amarillo fentanyl distributor sentenced to 20 years in prison
The parents of Brian Laundrie have admitted what their son told them about the disappearance...
Laundrie family admits to what they knew about Gabby Petito’s disappearance
The family of Jordan Rosales, 12, gathered at the Lubbock County Juvenile Justice Center to...
KCBD Investigates: Judge issues punishment for Lubbock juvenile charged with killing 12-year-old

Latest News

Funeral services for Firefighter Matt Dawson announced
WATCH: Funeral services for firefighter Matt Dawson
NC10 Together We Can 2023
KFDA SPORTS DRIVE
KFDA SPORTS DRIVE
Catholic Charities of the Texas Panhandle will host an open house and volunteer appreciation...
Catholic Charities to host open house, volunteer appreciation party Tuesday