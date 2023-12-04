AFD announces title change for District Chiefs

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - On November 29, the Amarillo Fire Department (AFD) changed from the title of District Chief to Battalion Chief for the supervisory chief officers.

This change aligns with the standardized terminology most fire departments use in the United States. This change was considered after the AFD added a third chief to their three shifts on October 4 of this year.

Adding the battalion chief allowed for department reorganization of the fire stations into battalions rather than the previous two districts. Under this arrangement, battalion chiefs continue overseeing their assigned districts, handling daily staffing, and serving as the Incident Commander for significant emergencies.

The reorganization will also play a crucial role in developing and mentoring firefighters.

Previously, the two district chiefs split the oversight of Amarillo’s 13 fire stations and the larger span of control made it more difficult to take care of assigned duties and tasks. The addition of the third battalion chief means fewer station visits, allowing them to spend more time connecting with the fire crew.

