Winds Calming Down

By Tanner Brammer
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 5:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After a blustery start to our Sunday, the winds will calm thanks to a weak frontal boundary moving through the region this evening. The winds will probably still be strong right behind the front, but will eventually calm to about 5-10 mph late this evening and overnight. The work week looks mostly calm with temperatures Monday and Tuesday topping out right around 60 degrees, before upper 60′s and lower 70′s look to enter the area Wednesday and Thursday.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

