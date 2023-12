AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Happy Sunday! While temperatures may be a few degrees warmer than what we saw yesterday, the winds will remain the same. Sustained winds will be from about 20-30 mph, gusting up to 40-45 mph at times. The winds will calm this evening thanks to a weak frontal boundary moving through the. The work week looks mostly calm with a rise in temperatures likely starting Wednesday.

