West Texas A&M volleyball defeats MSU Denver in regional to advance to third straight Elite Eight

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The West Texas A&M Lady Buffs volleyball team defeated the MSU Denver Roadrunners Saturday evening in a five set thriller in the NCAA Division II South Central Regional Championship match. The Lady Buffs now advances to the Elite Eight tournament in Moon Township, Penn. in hopes of defending their Division II National Championship title.

MSU Denver hopped out early on West Texas A&M. In a back and forth first set, the Roadrunners come away with the win 25-23. The Lady Buffs start set two trailing again, but ended up coming back to win in once again another close one, 25-23.

The Roadrunners have been in this same scenario before. These two teams have met in the past two South Central Regional Championship matches, and West Texas A&M won both championships. MSU Denver knew that they would have to play their best to not only beat the defending National Champions, but beat them on WT’s home court.

MSU Denver came out hot in set three. They held the Lady Buffs to only 14 points as the Roadrunners take 2-1 lead in the match.

Set four looked like it was also going to go in MSU Denver’s favor. West Texas A&M trailed the majority of the set. The Roadrunners were only five points away from punching their ticket to Pennsylvania, as they were ahead 20-15. The Lady Buffs never gave up. WT goes on a 10-2 run to close out set four, 25-22, and force a fifth and final winner take all set.

Only 15 points standing between each team and the Regional title, the 7th man stepped in big time to help the Lady Buffs. That 7th man being the crowd. No one in ‘The Box’ sat down the entirety of the fifth set. In another back and forth battle, the Lady Buffs prevail in set five, 15-11.

West Texas A&M now advances to the NCAA Division II Elite Eight after being crowned the South Central Regional Champion for the 3rd consecutive year.

The official bracket for the NCAA Division II Elite Eight tournament has not yet been released. The quarterfinals are set to start on December 7th.

