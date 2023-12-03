Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

West Texas A&M volleyball defeats MSU Denver in regional to advance to third straight Elite Eight

Lady Buffs advance to NCAA DII Elite Eight
Lady Buffs advance to NCAA DII Elite Eight(KFDA)
By Rylee Robinson
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 10:09 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The West Texas A&M Lady Buffs volleyball team defeated the MSU Denver Roadrunners Saturday evening in a five set thriller in the NCAA Division II South Central Regional Championship match. The Lady Buffs now advances to the Elite Eight tournament in Moon Township, Penn. in hopes of defending their Division II National Championship title.

MSU Denver hopped out early on West Texas A&M. In a back and forth first set, the Roadrunners come away with the win 25-23. The Lady Buffs start set two trailing again, but ended up coming back to win in once again another close one, 25-23.

The Roadrunners have been in this same scenario before. These two teams have met in the past two South Central Regional Championship matches, and West Texas A&M won both championships. MSU Denver knew that they would have to play their best to not only beat the defending National Champions, but beat them on WT’s home court.

MSU Denver came out hot in set three. They held the Lady Buffs to only 14 points as the Roadrunners take 2-1 lead in the match.

Set four looked like it was also going to go in MSU Denver’s favor. West Texas A&M trailed the majority of the set. The Roadrunners were only five points away from punching their ticket to Pennsylvania, as they were ahead 20-15. The Lady Buffs never gave up. WT goes on a 10-2 run to close out set four, 25-22, and force a fifth and final winner take all set.

Only 15 points standing between each team and the Regional title, the 7th man stepped in big time to help the Lady Buffs. That 7th man being the crowd. No one in ‘The Box’ sat down the entirety of the fifth set. In another back and forth battle, the Lady Buffs prevail in set five, 15-11.

West Texas A&M now advances to the NCAA Division II Elite Eight after being crowned the South Central Regional Champion for the 3rd consecutive year.

The official bracket for the NCAA Division II Elite Eight tournament has not yet been released. The quarterfinals are set to start on December 7th.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Johnny Evrick Johnson, Jr, sentenced for distributing fentanyl (Source: Randall County Jail)
Amarillo fentanyl distributor sentenced to 20 years in prison
The Wrap Up
Tx Panhandle high school football scores 2023
Authorities said a total of 15 patients were taken to the hospital, including two...
11 special needs students, 2 firefighters taken to hospital after ambulance and bus collide
Oklahoma State University said in a statement that it “is appalled at the disturbing display...
Dead longhorn found on Oklahoma State fraternity lawn the day before championship game with Texas
Center City’s Hawaiian Christmas Electric Light Parade
WATCH LIVE: Center City of Amarillo hosts annual Electric Light Parade

Latest News

Julio Valdez celebrates first touchdown of the night against Hawley.
Stratford takes down reigning state champion Hawley Bearcats to advance to state semifinal
Slayden Dickenson celebrates touchdown run against Wall in state quarterfinal win.
Canadian rolls past Wall to set up seventh meeting with state semifinal Gunter in past eight years
Lady Buffs advance to South Central regional final.
West Texas A&M wins close battle with Dallas Baptist to advance to regional title match
West Plains falls to Glen Rose in state quarterfinals.
West Plains season comes to an end, falling to Glen Rose in state quarterfinals