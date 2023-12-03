Who's Hiring?
Randall County structure fire leaves car, several motorcycles destroyed

The Randall County Fire Department and Amarillo Fire Department responded to a structure fire on W. McCormick Road this afternoon.(RCFD)
By Sydnee Batzlaff
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 3:53 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Randall County Fire Department and Amarillo Fire Department responded to a structure fire on W. McCormick Road this afternoon.

Fire officials say a three-car detached garage with a chicken coop, behind the home caught on fire.

A car and several motorcycles were destroyed in the fire.

The garage and chicken coop are at a total loss, but the fire department says no chickens were injured or killed in the fire.

The Randall County Fire Department says the cause of the fire is most likely from a heat lamp.

