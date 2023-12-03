Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

1 of 3 Palestinian students shot is paralyzed from the chest down, family says

Hisham Awartani's mother said he became paralyzed from the chest down after he was shot.
Hisham Awartani's mother said he became paralyzed from the chest down after he was shot.((IMEU) Institute for Middle East)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 12:04 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (CNN) – One of the Palestinian students who was shot alongside his two friends in Vermont last weekend is now paralyzed from the chest down, his family said.

Burlington’s police chief said the students were wearing traditional scarves when they were shot.

Authorities said they haven’t determined a motive in the attack but have said they are investigating whether the incident was motivated by hate.

Hisham Awartani’s mother said a bullet became lodged in his spine.

She said her son is scheduled to be released from the hospital next week where he will go on to receive rehabilitation care.

The alleged gunman, Jason Eaton, has been charged with three counts of attempted second-degree murder.

He has pleaded not guilty and is being held without bond.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Johnny Evrick Johnson, Jr, sentenced for distributing fentanyl (Source: Randall County Jail)
Amarillo fentanyl distributor sentenced to 20 years in prison
Sunray's Armando Lujan celebrates opening score in win over Clarendon.
Texas Panhandle state quarterfinal results and state semifinal matchups
The family of Jordan Rosales, 12, gathered at the Lubbock County Juvenile Justice Center to...
KCBD Investigates: Judge issues punishment for Lubbock juvenile charged with killing 12-year-old
Canyon is inviting the community to get into the holiday spirit with ‘Christmas in Canyon’...
‘Christmas in Canyon’ kicks off Saturday morning
Julio Valdez celebrates first touchdown of the night against Hawley.
Stratford takes down reigning state champion Hawley Bearcats to advance to state semifinal

Latest News

Police confirmed four people were killed in a stabbing in New York and two officers sustained...
Man fatally stabs 4 family members, including 2 children, before police shoot and kill him
Police say a man stabbed and killed four of his family members. He also reportedly injured 2...
4 people killed, 2 officers injured in New York stabbing
FILE: This image provided by the U.S. Navy shows the USS Carney in the Mediterranean Sea on...
Pentagon says a US warship, commercial ships attacked in Red Sea. Houthis claim attacking 2 ships
Police lights
Fiery crash on New Hampshire interstate sets off ammunition