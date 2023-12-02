Who's Hiring?
Windy Weekend

By Kevin Selle
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 8:54 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - West winds will increase through the morning on Saturday. Through late afternoon 15-30 mph will be sustained with gusts around 40 mph possible through the day. After sunset the wind will drop back below 20 mph. Some clouds will be present in spots very early and again late but look for a mostly sunny day. Temperatures will trend up to near 10 degrees above average by the middle next week, in the upper 60s.

