A Windy Weekend

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Happy Saturday! Temperatures today will top out in the mid to upper 50′s, pretty seasonable for this time of year. We may inch closer to 60 going into tomorrow. Sunshine will dominate the region through the weekend as well. The main story will be the winds, where sustained winds will range from 20-30 mph, gusting up to 40 mph (maybe even 50 mph) both today and tomorrow. Winds will calm going into the work week and we’ll see a slight rise in temperatures as well.

