West Texas A&M wins close battle with Dallas Baptist to advance to regional title match

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The West Texas A&M Lady Buffs took down Dallas Baptist on Friday night to advance to the South Central regional title game against MSU Denver.

It was a hard-fought battle against conference rival DBU, who had already taken down the Lady Buffs earlier this season.

The Lady Patriots stunningly managed to take the first set, putting the Lady Buffs in serious danger of being eliminated. After a bounce back second set for WT, the third set was the real turning point. A back-and-forth battle led all the way up to a 27-26 deficit for the Lady Buffs after an attack error from star Torrey Miller.

With the match seemingly in doubt, some huge plays from Rhode Island transfer Brynne Wright as well as Taytum Stow allowed the Lady Buffs to retake control and ultimately claim an intense third set 31-29.

The Lady Buffs would take the fourth set and advance past DBU to the final game of the tournament on Saturday. Torrey Miller led the way in kills with 21 while Tatyum Stow finished with an incredible 11 blocks.

This is the third straight year that the Lady Buffs will face MSU Denver for the right to go to the Elite Eight. With a win, the Lady Buffs would head to Moon Township, Pennsylvania as they look to repeat as national champions.

