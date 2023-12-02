Who's Hiring?
West Plains season comes to an end, falling to Glen Rose in state quarterfinals

By Rylee Robinson and KJ Doyle
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 3:26 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KFDA) - The West Plains Wolves fell to the Glen Rose Tigers on Friday night.

The Wolves and Tigers traded early touchdowns, as Jordi Hernandez punched in the early tying score for West Plains to tie things at 7-7.

From that point forward, Glen Rose outscored West Plains 24-0 for the rest of the half to take a 31-7 lead in the locker room.

Late in the third quarter, the West Plains offense finally found the endzone once more on a Reid Macon scramble, but a failed two-point conversion kept the deficit at 18. The score only stuck there for a moment, as Glen Rose returned the ensuing kickoff 72 yards for a touchdown to go up four scores and end any hope of a Wolves comeback.

Glen Rose went on to win by a final of 45-13 to advance to the state semifinals.

Despite the loss, the Wolves finish a tremendous season at 12-2 off the back of some tremendous play from seniors Dawson Hall, Jarrett Diggs, Kyron Wooten, and Jordi Hernandez.

Star quarterback Reid Macon will return next season as a junior, a year in which West Plains is likely to make the jump to 4A Division I according to current UIL realignment projections.

