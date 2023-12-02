Who's Hiring?
Texas Panhandle state quarterfinal results and state semifinal matchups

Sunray's Armando Lujan celebrates opening score in win over Clarendon.(KFDA)
By KJ Doyle
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 10:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The state quarterfinals of the UIL Texas Football State Championships concluded for area teams on Friday night. Three teams remain in the Texas Panhandle as they’ve advanced within one game of the state championship game. Here are all of the games from the Texas Panhandle and their opponents in the next round.

Classification 4A - Division II

Team(s)ResultState Quarterfinal OpponentDateTimeLocation
West PlainsL 45-13 vs Glen RoseN/AN/AN/AN/A

Classification 3A - Division II

Team(s)ResultState Quarterfinal OpponentDateTimeLocation
CanadianW 31-12 vs WallGunter (14-0)TBDTBDTBD

Classification 2A - Division I

Team(s)ResultState Quarterfinal OpponentDateTimeLocation
StratfordW 46-6 vs HawleyTolar (13-1)TBDTBDTBD

Classification 2A - Division II

Team(s)ResultState Quarterfinal OpponentDateTimeLocation
Clarendon vs. SunraySunray wins 67-6Albany (14-0)TBDTBDTBD

Classification 1A - Division I

Team(s)Area ResultRegional OpponentDateTimeLocation
HappyL 32-16 vs WestbrookN/AN/AN/AN/A

