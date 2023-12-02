Texas Panhandle state quarterfinal results and state semifinal matchups

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The state quarterfinals of the UIL Texas Football State Championships concluded for area teams on Friday night. Three teams remain in the Texas Panhandle as they’ve advanced within one game of the state championship game. Here are all of the games from the Texas Panhandle and their opponents in the next round.
Classification 4A - Division II
|Team(s)
|Result
|State Quarterfinal Opponent
|Date
|Time
|Location
|West Plains
|L 45-13 vs Glen Rose
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Classification 3A - Division II
|Team(s)
|Result
|State Quarterfinal Opponent
|Date
|Time
|Location
|Canadian
|W 31-12 vs Wall
|Gunter (14-0)
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
Classification 2A - Division I
|Team(s)
|Result
|State Quarterfinal Opponent
|Date
|Time
|Location
|Stratford
|W 46-6 vs Hawley
|Tolar (13-1)
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
Classification 2A - Division II
|Team(s)
|Result
|State Quarterfinal Opponent
|Date
|Time
|Location
|Clarendon vs. Sunray
|Sunray wins 67-6
|Albany (14-0)
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
Classification 1A - Division I
|Team(s)
|Area Result
|Regional Opponent
|Date
|Time
|Location
|Happy
|L 32-16 vs Westbrook
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
