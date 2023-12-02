Texas Panhandle state quarterfinal results and state semifinal matchups

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The state quarterfinals of the UIL Texas Football State Championships concluded for area teams on Friday night. Three teams remain in the Texas Panhandle as they’ve advanced within one game of the state championship game. Here are all of the games from the Texas Panhandle and their opponents in the next round.

Classification 4A - Division II

Team(s) Result State Quarterfinal Opponent Date Time Location West Plains L 45-13 vs Glen Rose N/A N/A N/A N/A

Classification 3A - Division II

Team(s) Result State Quarterfinal Opponent Date Time Location Canadian W 31-12 vs Wall Gunter (14-0) TBD TBD TBD

Classification 2A - Division I

Team(s) Result State Quarterfinal Opponent Date Time Location Stratford W 46-6 vs Hawley Tolar (13-1) TBD TBD TBD

Classification 2A - Division II

Team(s) Result State Quarterfinal Opponent Date Time Location Clarendon vs. Sunray Sunray wins 67-6 Albany (14-0) TBD TBD TBD

Classification 1A - Division I

Team(s) Area Result Regional Opponent Date Time Location Happy L 32-16 vs Westbrook N/A N/A N/A N/A

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.