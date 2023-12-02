Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Sunray delivers masterful performance over Clarendon in state quarterfinal victory

By KJ Doyle
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 3:05 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Sunray Bobcats took down the Clarendon Broncos on Friday night 67-6.

It was complete domination from the #10 Bobcats, going up 33-0 in the second quarter thanks to stellar play on both sides of the ball.

Sunray’s Armando Lujan got the scoring started with two big runs on the first touchdown drive of the day, with one setting the Bobcats up with goal-to-go and the other finishing the job by punching it into the endzone.

On Sunray’s next offensive possession, Lujan hit Dawson Bennett on a screen pass that at first seemed to be bottled up by Clarendon until Bennett managed to avoid three tackle attempts by Broncos defenders and run it all the way into the endzone for the 55-yard touchdown to increase the lead to 13-0.

Sunray then followed that up with another touchdown drive in the second quarter, with Armando Lujan finding a wide open Damien Barragan in the endzone for another score.

Up 19-0 later in the second quarter, the Bobcats continued to make big plays. On 4th and goal from the 13-yard line, Lujan found Ty McDowell in the endzone for another touchdown.

Sunray star quarterback Armando Lujan finished with eight touchdowns (seven passing, one rushing) in the win, leading the team to the state semifinals for the first time in over 15 years.

“The guys came out focused and I feel like they executed all night on both sides of the football.” Sunray head coach Wes Boatmun said after the win. “I can’t be more proud of them.”

“I knew we could do it. I knew we had it in us.” Bobcats wide receiver Dawson Bennett said of the victory. “We just had to execute.”

The Bobcats will face Albany next week with a trip to the state title game on the line.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Johnny Evrick Johnson, Jr, sentenced for distributing fentanyl (Source: Randall County Jail)
Amarillo fentanyl distributor sentenced to 20 years in prison
The Wrap Up
Tx Panhandle high school football scores 2023
Authorities said a total of 15 patients were taken to the hospital, including two...
11 special needs students, 2 firefighters taken to hospital after ambulance and bus collide
Police lights
Dead longhorn found on Oklahoma State fraternity lawn the day before championship game with Texas
The Town of Red River, New Mexico announced today it has been recognized as the Best Ski Town...
Red River, New Mexico named best ski town in North America for 2nd time

Latest News

Julio Valdez celebrates first touchdown of the night against Hawley.
Stratford takes down reigning state champion Hawley Bearcats to advance to state semifinal
Slayden Dickenson celebrates touchdown run against Wall in state quarterfinal win.
Canadian rolls past Wall to set up seventh meeting with state semifinal Gunter in past eight years
West Plains falls to Glen Rose in state quarterfinals.
West Plains season comes to an end, falling to Glen Rose in state quarterfinals
Westbook heading to state title game in Dallas.
Happy falls to Westbrook for third straight year in state semifinal matchup