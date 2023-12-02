Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Stratford takes down reigning state champion Hawley Bearcats to advance to state semifinal

By KJ Doyle
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 3:54 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KFDA) - The Stratford Elks shined in the state quarterfinals with a 46-6 win over the reigning state champions in Hawley.

The Elks started off strong with Bryce Braden leading the offense on multiple early scoring drives, punching in back-to-back short touchdown runs to lead 14-6.

On the next Stratford possession, Santiago Ibarra got the call down by the goalline to give the Elks the 21-6 lead.

With momentum squarely in the Elks favor, Hawley muffed the ensuing kickoff to set the Elks up on the 20-yard line with a golden opportunity to put the Bearcats further in the hole.

Bryce Braden found Julio Valdez on the screen pass to go up 28-6 and take that lead into halftime.

Braden finished the game with five total touchdowns (three rushing, two passing) as the star quarterback led the Elks to another big win.

Stratford will play Tolar in the state semfinal matchup. The game is currently expected to be played in Vernon on Thursday night.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Johnny Evrick Johnson, Jr, sentenced for distributing fentanyl (Source: Randall County Jail)
Amarillo fentanyl distributor sentenced to 20 years in prison
The Wrap Up
Tx Panhandle high school football scores 2023
Authorities said a total of 15 patients were taken to the hospital, including two...
11 special needs students, 2 firefighters taken to hospital after ambulance and bus collide
Police lights
Dead longhorn found on Oklahoma State fraternity lawn the day before championship game with Texas
The Town of Red River, New Mexico announced today it has been recognized as the Best Ski Town...
Red River, New Mexico named best ski town in North America for 2nd time

Latest News

Slayden Dickenson celebrates touchdown run against Wall in state quarterfinal win.
Canadian rolls past Wall to set up seventh meeting with state semifinal Gunter in past eight years
Lady Buffs advance to South Central regional final.
West Texas A&M wins close battle with Dallas Baptist to advance to regional title match
West Plains falls to Glen Rose in state quarterfinals.
West Plains season comes to an end, falling to Glen Rose in state quarterfinals
Westbook heading to state title game in Dallas.
Happy falls to Westbrook for third straight year in state semifinal matchup