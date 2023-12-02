Center City’s Electric Light Parade announces winners

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Center City Electric Light Parade was tonight in Amarillo, and judges have released the winners for this year’s parade.

This year’s theme was Hawaiian Christmas.

“Center City was proud to bring a traditional parade back to Polk Street. We had more than 70 entries this year. The sidewalks of Polk Street were filled with spectators. The floats were so creative,” said Beth Duke, executive director of Center City.

The 2023 winners of the Electric Light Parade are:

Rudolph’s Choice - Best of Show: TD Industries

The Silver Bells Award - Most Creative: Klassy Klowns and Daughters of the Nile

The Golden Ticket Award - Most Entertaining: Roberts Truck Center

The Dancing Elves Award - Most Holiday Spirit: Allstate Security Industries, Inc.

Best Community Spirit: Amarillo Square Apartments

