Canadian rolls past Wall to set up seventh meeting with state semifinal Gunter in past eight years

By KJ Doyle
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 3:45 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KFDA) - The Canadian Wildcats took down the Wall Hawks on Friday to advance to the state semifinal.

Camren Cavalier got things started with an early rushing touchdown to put the Wildcats in front, only to add to it with two passing touchdowns to Slayden Dickenson and Preston Neumeier later in the half to give Canadian the 21-0 lead going into halftime.

The second half was much slower than the first, but the Wildcats pulled out the 31-12 win to advance within one game of a trip to Dallas for the ninth time in the past 10 seasons.

With the win, it sets up another matchup with a bitter playoff rival in Gunter. The Wildcats lost the matchup last year 21-20, but come into this year with a strong group of key skill players returning after shining in last year’s battle.

Both teams come into the game a perfect 14-0 on the season and have stayed ranked in the top two in the state in 2A - Division II since Week 1. To say the entire season has been leading up to this game for both teams may even be an understatement.

The matchup will once again be played at Abilene Christian University next Friday at 6:00 p.m.

