Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

WTAMU’s Annual Christmas Concert set for Sunday

WTAMU logo
WTAMU logo(WTAMU)
By Shelby Truelock
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 2:22 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The West Texas A&M University Symphony Orchestra’s annual Christmas concert, “I Heard the Bells! Music of the Christmas Season,” will be this Sunday.

The concert will have two performances, one at 4 p.m. and another at 7 p.m. in the Mary Moody Northern Recital Hall on WT’s campus.

Admission to these concerts are free, but tickets are required.

“From timeless carols to contemporary favorites, experience the spirit of the season through the magic of music,” said Dr. Mark Bartley, director of orchestral activities and associate dean for music in the Sybil B. Harrington College of Fine Arts and Humanities.

There will be performances from the Palo Duro High School Corale and Chamber Singers, the WT Choirs, and more.

There will be many Christmas songs performed, including Silent Night, Carol of the Bells and more.

Those who are unable to attend can watch “Music of the Christmas Season” when it airs on Panhandle PBS. It will air at 8 p.m. on December 22 and at 10 p.m. on December 24.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonathan Fuentes, wanted for bond surrender (Source: Amarillo Crime Stoppers)
Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for wanted man
BSA has issued an updated statement regarding the ransomware attack that has impacted the...
BSA Health System releases statement on ransomware attack
A judge sentenced Amador Mendoza to seven years in prison for possessing child pornography.
Portales man sentenced to 7 years for possessing child pornography
The Texas A&M AgriLife Research and Extension Center is relocating to Canyon, becoming a part...
‘Puts us in the sweet spot’: Texas A&M AgriLife Research and Extension Center moving to Canyon
Everybody loves a parade and Center City is hosting a Hawaiian themed Christmas electric light...
Center City Hawaiian-themed Christmas light parade this Friday

Latest News

Center City’s Hawaiian Christmas Electric Light Parade
WATCH LIVE: Center City of Amarillo hosts annual Electric Light Parade
The City of Amarillo Mural Grant Program is now accepting applications for its citywide art...
City of Amarillo Mural Grant Program now accepting applications
Johnny Evrick Johnson, Jr, sentenced for distributing fentanyl (Source: Randall County Jail)
Amarillo fentanyl distributor sentenced to 20 years in prison
The Amarillo Public Library is partnering with Panhandle Community Services to help community...
Panhandle Community Services, Amarillo Public Library hosting Open Enrollment events