WTAMU’s Annual Christmas Concert set for Sunday

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The West Texas A&M University Symphony Orchestra’s annual Christmas concert, “I Heard the Bells! Music of the Christmas Season,” will be this Sunday.

The concert will have two performances, one at 4 p.m. and another at 7 p.m. in the Mary Moody Northern Recital Hall on WT’s campus.

Admission to these concerts are free, but tickets are required.

“From timeless carols to contemporary favorites, experience the spirit of the season through the magic of music,” said Dr. Mark Bartley, director of orchestral activities and associate dean for music in the Sybil B. Harrington College of Fine Arts and Humanities.

There will be performances from the Palo Duro High School Corale and Chamber Singers, the WT Choirs, and more.

There will be many Christmas songs performed, including Silent Night, Carol of the Bells and more.

Those who are unable to attend can watch “Music of the Christmas Season” when it airs on Panhandle PBS. It will air at 8 p.m. on December 22 and at 10 p.m. on December 24.

