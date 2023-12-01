Windy Weekend

We’ve started to warm some for your Friday, and as we head into this evening, temperatures will cool to around the 30°s. For your Saturday, temperatures will warm into the high 50°s and even 60°s for some. Our main concern with tomorrow, is an upper-level trough that will likely kick up stout westerly winds. Sustained winds will be around 20-30 mph with strongest gusts in the west reaching 50+ mph. Drier air could cause concern, but right now, wind advisories are in effect for the daytime hours of Saturday, with Sunday seeing windy conditions as well. For next week, expect calmer winds, but much warmer temperatures.

