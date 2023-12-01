Who's Hiring?
WATCH LIVE: Center City of Amarillo hosts annual Electric Light Parade

Center City’s Hawaiian Christmas Electric Light Parade
Center City's Hawaiian Christmas Electric Light Parade
By Kaitlin Zamora
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 2:13 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - NewsChannel 10 will host a livestream of the annual Electric Light Parade Friday evening.

The electric light parade will roll through downtown Amarillo on Polk Street from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

NewsChannel 10′s First Alert Weather Atlas will be in the parade, and Alyssa Riggs and Meteorologist Tanner Brammer will be live from the Atlas.

You can watch the parade live here.

