US Bids To Host 2027 Women's World Cup

The Soccer World Cup is often seen as one of the ultimate sporting competitions to host, and the United States could have two in as many years following a new move.

Regarded as the biggest sport in the world, the FIFA men’s and women’s World Cups draw in incredible numbers, with the boost to the economy massive from visitors and tourists arriving in the country to watch games and follow their country.

Only the Olympic Games can rival the final impact of the Soccer World Cups and the US is set to benefit to tune of billions, if not trillions, in the next four years if pieces fall into place and the country hosts events in two consecutive years.

The country is already counting down the days until the 2026 Men’s FIFA World Cup, with the greatest teams and players in the men’s game set to descend on the USA, Mexico and Canada in a few years.

With Argentina looking to defend the crown they won in Qatar in 2022, the likes of Brazil, England, France, Portugal and Germany will be desperate to secure the trophy in the first North American World Cup since 1994.

Now, the United States is also eyeing yet another major boost as they are just one of three bidders left battling to host the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup after South Africa withdrew their bid in order to focus on trying to host the 2031 edition.

Alongside bids from Brazil, and a joint-bid from Belgium, Germany and the Netherlands, the USA and Mexico are attempting to win the race to host the competition according to Aussiebets. That decision is coming up, and pretty soon too.

With final full bids set to be made before December 8, FIFA will make on-site inspections in February before announcing the hosts for 2027 at its next congress meeting in May.

If the USA and Mexico are to secure the 2027 Women’s World Cup, then soccer will really come to the US in a big way.

The 2026 Men’s World Cup will be followed by the 2027 Women’s World Cup, with the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup and 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles either side. It could be four years of the highest quality soccer, making America the place to be for major competition in the next few years.

Throw in hosting the 2024 Copa America and the 2031 Rugby World Cup, and USA will play host to a number of the biggest competitions and tournaments in the world of sport.

While there are still two other bids for the 2027 Women’s World Cup coming from Brazil and Belgium, Germany and the Netherlands, the USA and Mexico have some of the biggest stadiums in the world in their portfolio and bid.

Can the pieces all fall into place? Will USA bag another major tournament? We’ll know inside the next months.

