Together We Can Holiday Food and Fund Drive 2023(KFDA)
By Kaitlin Zamora
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 10:49 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - We are proud to partner with the High Plains Food Bank yet again this year for the Together We Can Holiday Food and Fund Drive, an annual effort to help feed nearly 10,000 hungry families in the Texas Panhandle during the holidays.

You will see NewsChannel 10′s Doppler Dave Oliver, Ali Allison, Shelden Breshears, Lindsey Stiner and Greg Kerr live at Market Street United, located at 2530 South Georgia Street, throughout the week.

Our Goal

We want to collect $250,000 by Saturday, December 9. It’s a large, but necessary goal. Just $1 provides 13 meals or 15 pounds of food.

The High Plains Food Bank serves more than seven million pounds of food to families in all 29 counties of the Texas Panhandle. 1 in 8 people and 1 in 6 children face food insecurity here in the Texas Panhandle. This high demand is why NewsChannel 10 joins this cause yearly and sets high expectations that can only be met with your help.

Donate

Drop off canned or boxed goods at any United location throughout the Panhandle. Large barrels will be set up in front of each store, and all donations will be given to a family in need in your area.

You can also donate before you even get out of the store! United cashiers can accept a donation of any amount at the checkout line. Your gift will simply be added to your normal grocery bill, and there is no minimum or maximum gift.

Online

Helping feed thousands can be done anywhere. The HPFB offers a safe and easy way for donors to make a difference, and a gift of just $1 helps buy 13 meals.

You can click here to make a secure donation now.

Food Focus of the Day

Each day, the High Plains Food Bank encourages donors to bring a specific type of meal. These are just a suggestion, of course:

  • Monday - Peanut Butter
  • Tuesday – Canned Veggies
  • Wednesday – Canned Meals & Soups
  • Thursday – Canned Fruits
  • Friday – Canned Meat

NewsChannel 10 invites you to join us in donating online or dropping donations off to help provide meals and hope to neighbors in need. Together, we can help fight hunger in the Texas Panhandle.

