A Sunny but Breezy Weekend

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After a very chilly morning where most of the area was in the 20′s, the majority of us will warm into the 50′s for a daytime high, likely warmer than what we saw yesterday. Tonight will be chilly once again with lows dipping into the 20′s and 30′s, so definitely bundle up if you have any Friday night plans. As for the weekend, sunshine will dominate the region with highs staying steady in the upper 50′s. 60′s looks to return to the region starting Monday which will set up a warm first full week of December.

