SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with CISD, WT Volleyball and KJ Doyle

By Kristin Rodin
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 4:24 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s coverage of CISD and WT Volleyball or interview with KJ Doyle on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.

Extended CISD Coverage:

Rylee Robinson hears from West Plains head coach Adam Cummings and players Dawson Hall and Jarrett Diggs about the Regional Final football game against Glen Rose!

WT Volleyball Coverage:

Rylee also hears from WTAMU Volleyball head coach Kendra Potts and players Torrey Miller and Bryli Contretras about the sweep over UT Tyler and advancing to the NCAA DII South Central Regional Semifinals!

KJ Doyle, NewsChannel 10 Sports:

KJ Doyle joins Rylee in the studio to chat about the six remaining football teams in the area, WT’s volleyball performance and more!

