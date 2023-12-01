Who's Hiring?
Red River, New Mexico named best ski town in North America for 2nd time

The Town of Red River, New Mexico announced today it has been recognized as the Best Ski Town...
The Town of Red River, New Mexico announced today it has been recognized as the Best Ski Town in North America by USA today.
By Kaitlin Zamora
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 11:36 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RED RIVER, New Mexico (KFDA) - The Town of Red River, New Mexico announced today it has been recognized as the Best Ski Town in North America by USA today.

The town was previously awarded the title in 2021.

“We are thrilled to be named the Best Ski Town in North America for the second time,” said Max Khudiakov, Director of the Office of Economic Development and Tourism. “This recognition further solidifies Red River’s standing as a premier winter sports destination. Our town offers breathtaking slopes, top-notch amenities, and unparalleled hospitality that ensures visitors have an unforgettable time.”

According to a press release, Red River’s victory in this year’s competition is a testament to the rich heritage, distinctive charm, and outstanding ski opportunities the town provides.

Mayor Linda Calhoun shared her appreciation for the dedication and hard work of the town’s residents in receiving the reognition.

“Our community takes immense pride in creating an environment that exceeds visitors’ expectations, and being named the Best Ski Town in North America by USA Today reiterates the tremendous efforts made by everyone involved,” said Mayor Calhoun. “We invite skiers and snowboarders from around the globe to come and experience the magic of Red River and be a part of our special winter traditions.”

To celebrate the achievement, Red River will host a series of events throughout the winter season that showcase the town’s unique character and festive spirit.

You can view a list of upcoming events here.

