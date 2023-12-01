Who's Hiring?
Quiet but Cool

NewsChannel 10 First Alert Weather App QR code.(KFDA)
By Tanner Brammer
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 4:20 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Happy Friday! Today will be much quieter with partly cloudy skies and highs in the low to mid 50′s for most of the area. Tonight will be chilly once again with lows dipping into the 20′s and 30′s, so definitely bundle up if you have any Friday night plans. As for the weekend, sunshine will dominate the region with highs staying steady in the upper 50′s. 60′s looks to return to the region starting Monday which will set up a warm first full week of December.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

