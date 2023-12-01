Panhandle Community Services, Amarillo Public Library hosting Open Enrollment events

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Public Library is partnering with Panhandle Community Services to help community members with health insurance.

The Open Enrollment period for health insurance purchased through the Affordable Care Act Marketplace runs until January 15, according to a press release.

The events will be held to help people understand, apply for and enroll in Medicaid and Marketplace insurance. This includes helping people discover low-cost options and tax credits available through the Marketplace.

Certified Health Care Navigators will be at many APL locations on the following days:

Southwest Branch Library, 6801 W. 45th Ave

Dec. 2, 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.

Jan. 13, 2024, 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.

North Branch Library, 1500 N.E. 24th Ave

Dec. 5, 4:00 p.m. until 6:30 p.m.

Jan. 6, 2024, 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.

Northwest Branch Library, 6100 S.W. 9th Ave

Dec. 16, 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.

Downtown Library, 413 S.E. 4th Ave

Jan. 9, 2024, 4:00 p.m. until 6:30 p.m.

For more information or to schedule individual appointments, call Panhandle Community Services at 806-342-6176.

