KCBD Investigates: Judge issues punishment for Lubbock juvenile charged with killing 12-year-old

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A judge issued a punishment for a Lubbock juvenile charged in the shooting death of 12-year-old Jordan Rosales on Thursday, but the details of that punishment must remain confidential.

On June 11, 2023, Rosales’ mother, Isabel Mireles, said two boys, a 12-year-old and a 13-year-old came over to her home.

Mireles said her children had played with those boys before.

She said Rosales did not even know the boys were there that day, but as soon as they walked into his room, she heard a gunshot.

She said Rosales was shot while he was playing video games in front of his siblings.

Mireles said the 13-year-old ran.

Lubbock police later announced they arrested both the 12-year-old and the 13-year-old.

The 13-year-old was charged with manslaughter, evading arrest/detention, trespassing, and possession of a stolen firearm.

On Thursday morning, the juvenile, now 14 years old, appeared before the judge.

Rosales’ grandmother, Norma Martinez, said she felt an indescribable heaviness as she entered the courtroom, but she also felt compassion for the boy who killed her grandson.

“I wanted to go to him and give him a tight hug,” Martinez said. “He’s just a kid.”

The judge said the punishment must remain confidential since the accused is a minor.

Ginny Simpson is chief of the juvenile division at the Lubbock County District Attorney’s office.

She said she cannot elaborate on the specifics of the case but said juveniles who are charged with serious offenses may receive a determinate sentence.

“It allows us to give someone a set number of years, it just depends on the level of the offense,” Simpson said.

Simpson said there is no minimum, and the maximum is 40 years.

“We will see sometimes with younger offenders who haven’t really been involved in the system receive a determinate sentence probation. That is capped at ten years,” Simpson said.

“Justice looks different in every case, and sometimes justice is not what you or I want to see in a case, but it is the right thing. Today is one of those days,” Simpson said.

Martinez did not take the stand to give a victim impact statement but wants the 14-year-old to know she has forgiven him.

“I forgive him because I know Jordan would want me to forgive him,” Martinez said.

At the end of the hearing, Rosales’ mother, Isabel Mireles, took the stand and read this victim impact statement:

How could I even begin to express what I have been feeling since the day I lost my son? How could a parent carry on in this life without their child? You learn a lot in this life, but no one could ever teach you how to survive this life without your child. It’s not about “why” it happened, it’s “that” it happened. There will never be a fair reason for anyone to take the life of another. I could honestly say that I am proud of my son Jordan for being the best son that anyone could ever ask for. He lit up the lives of so many and would have never did what you did. You too will live with this for the rest of your life. There won’t ever be a day that you won’t think about it, and your family will forever live with what their son did. How he took another mother’s son away. It will always weigh over your head. May every parent in this room go home and hug your children because we live in a world full of [accused’s name] and tomorrow you never know. I pray justice for Jordan by the hands of the judge. You are forgiven but you will never be innocent. Jordan is in peace.

Rosales’ grandmother, Michell Vasquez, also read a victim impact statement:

I am the grandmother of Jordan Rosales. I am here on behalf of my grandson, Jordan. Jordan was a very happy, cheerful 12-year-old boy who was looking forward to turning 13 on October 20. On June 11, 2023, you made a bad choice that changed that happiness to sadness. Our hearts are broken and we miss Jordan so much. Our lives and holidays will never be the same. You have caused us, his family and friends, to shed so many tears and a heartache that will never go away. My grandson never had any hate toward anyone. He only brought happiness and smiles to everyone he was around. He is and will always be loved and missed by so many people, especially his family. I pray as you get older, you will learn by this bad choice you’ve made and won’t cause this same pain you’ve caused our family to anyone else.

Martinez said her family will now work to move forward and today, was a big step.

The family is still working to raise money to purchase a headstone for Rosales’ grave.

