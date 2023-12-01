Who's Hiring?
Icy Spots

By Kevin Selle
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 9:15 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The winter storm will pull away from the Panhandle Thursday night into Friday. With very cold air in the wake of the storm look for some icy spots early in the day but the precipitation has ended. Temperatures rebound quickly on Friday afternoon topping out in the 50s. Sunny or mostly sunny skies are expected through the weekend and much of next week. Temperatures will stay near average for this time of year, mid-50s and 60s.

