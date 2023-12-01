Who's Hiring?
Good News: An area accordion player uses her talents to bring joy to others through music

By Shelby Truelock and Dave Oliver
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 10:33 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PAMPA, Texas (KFDA) - Betty Crawford is a really good accordion player. She should be, she’s been playing her whole life!

Growing up in the oil town of Skellytown, Betty started playing the accordion when she was 5 years old. She told me it all started with a travelling salesman.

“Oh dear, how much time do you have?” asked Crawford, long time accordion player in The Joyful Noise. “He would give you an accordion if you were interested and then it was kind of, if you want it you can buy it later. So they came by every week and would give us a lesson. And my mother thought that would be a nice thing for me to do,” said Crawford.

This led to years of playing for families, parties and events, and she recalls some of her earliest songs.

“I played Red River Valley, Beer Barrel Polka, and what was the other? Pistol Packing Mama! You remember that?” asked Crawford.

For decades, Betty has played in a duo with Robert Brewer known as The Joyful Noise. They have entertained countless audiences, but during COVID, they took their music to social media.

“His wife and my son said, ‘You guys need to get on Facebook!’ So, well, here we are,” said Crawford.

Their music has been very popular.

“We had a million views on What a Day That Will Be,” said Crawford.

As far as her favorite kind of music....

“You have to like polka if you’re going to be an accordion player. You can just go so long without playing polka. But gospel is the other,” said Crawford.

Playing accordion is somewhat of a dying art.

“They go to guitar or something that’s easier. This is pretty complicated actually, you have to push and pull and do buttons and keys all at the same time,” said Crawford.

Betty loves her craft and feels great joy as her music blesses others.

“Seeing them smile and watching the older people that we perform for, watch their expressions and their smiles,” said Crawford.

And at 88 years old, she also just enjoys having fun.

Using a lifelong talent to bless others, now that’s some good news.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

