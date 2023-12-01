Who's Hiring?
City of Amarillo Mural Grant Program now accepting applications

The City of Amarillo Mural Grant Program is now accepting applications for its citywide art beautification initiative.
By Kristin Rodin
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 2:11 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo Mural Grant Program is now accepting applications for its citywide art beautification initiative.

The city established the program in 2018 as a matching grant fund for businesses and nonprofits in Amarillo’s four quadrants, according to a press release.

The program’s goals are to enhance the city’s appearance, increase employment opportunities in the arts, raise awareness and appreciation for the value of art, create civic pride, reduce blight, and encourage tourism.

The release state grants can be matched up to $6,000.

Applications will be accepted through Jan. 22, 2024 and will be awarded by the end of February 2024.

Murals must be completed by Aug. 15, 2024, according to the release.

For more information or to apply, visit the City of Amarillo website.

