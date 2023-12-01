Who's Hiring?
City of Amarillo to light the Christmas tree following the Electric Light Parade

By Shelby Truelock
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 2:30 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo will light their Christmas tree following the Electric Light Parade in downtown Amarillo tonight.

The tree will be lit immediately following the Center City Electric Light Parade around 7:30 p.m.

The tree is located in front of the Amarillo Civic Center on Buchanan, across from the Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts.

