City of Amarillo to light the Christmas tree following the Electric Light Parade

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo will light their Christmas tree following the Electric Light Parade in downtown Amarillo tonight.

The tree will be lit immediately following the Center City Electric Light Parade around 7:30 p.m.

The tree is located in front of the Amarillo Civic Center on Buchanan, across from the Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.