‘Christmas in Canyon’ kicks off Saturday morning

Canyon is inviting the community to get into the holiday spirit with ‘Christmas in Canyon’...
Canyon is inviting the community to get into the holiday spirit with 'Christmas in Canyon' this weekend.(Credit: Canyon Chamber of Commerce Facebook)
By Cesar Ivan Gonzalez
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 3:56 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - Canyon is inviting the community to get into the holiday spirit with ‘Christmas in Canyon’ this weekend.

The Canyon Chamber of Commerce is hosting it’s Christmas events tomorrow on the square. From lively activities to heartwarming celebrations, the day promises a delightful Christmas experience for everyone.

“It all starts at the Panhandle Plains Museum in the morning with their events, and then makes it’s way down to the square where we’ll have Santa and our Canyon Youth Choirs from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.,” said Roger Remlinger, executive director, Canyon Chamber of Commerce. “At 6:30 p.m. we’ll have our youth organization light parade, we’ll light the Christmas tree and we’ll finish the night up with our fireworks show.”

“It’s always a great event, everybody comes out and it’s great to see the kids’ faces when they see the floats and see Santa Claus. And with the addition of the fireworks show right off of City Hall, the event will be a really neat time,” said Remlinger.

The organization hopes to leave a cherished memory for the community to carry into the holiday season.

