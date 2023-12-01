Canyon ISD to host ‘Community Conversation’ Monday evening

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The Canyon Independent School District Board of Trustees is inviting parents, students and the community to their first Community Conversation.

This open and interactive public forum is a place where parents, staff and the community is encouraged to participate by asking questions and sharing their thoughts about the district.

“We are really excited to host the first ever Community Conversation at CISD. As a board, we’ve been looking for ways to increase communication with our community outside the formal setting that our monthly board meetings present,” said CISD Board President Jenni Winegarner.

The discussion will open to the public Monday, Dec. 4 at Happy State Bank Stadium Conference Center from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

“This is going to give our community the opportunity to come and engage and just ask questions and have a conversation about the great things going on in our district. Ideas to make us better and voice any concerns they may have,” said Winegarner.

Those planning to attend can visit the Canyon ISD website to RSVP, submit comments, and concerns.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.