Amarillo partnership aims to benefit shelter dogs and advocate adoption

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A partnership between the Texas Tech School of Veterinary Medicine and Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare aims to benefit shelter dogs.

“You know, we’ve struggled for years with stray animals and our shelter being very full,” said Victoria Medley, director at AAMW.

Currently, there are over 160 dogs in the shelter, making the facility 102% full.

As a solution to this problem, the shelter provides Texas Tech vet students with 20 dogs each semester to care for and advocate for adoption.

“They provide us so much opportunity that a lot of the public shelters don’t get. They learn how to spay and neuter, how to take care, how do we do an exam and so it’s really been an excellent experience for both of us and them,” said Medley.

Along with caring for the dogs and gaining hands-on learning experience, students host an adoption event at the end of each semester.

“Paws for the Holidays is going to be this coming Saturday at Contagion Athletics. It is an adoption event, however, it’s more of a community outreach kind of things. Just interaction with the community,” said Dr. Trista Mills, associate professor of general veterinary practice for TTSVM.

Nine dogs are looking for their forever homes and are ready for adoption after getting proper training, vaccinations and much needed care from the students.

“They get to work with the dogs all semester. They work with them everyday. Taking them for walks, teaching them tricks. Basically that social interaction that’s necessary for all of us, but dogs in particular need that socialization,” said Dr. Mills.

