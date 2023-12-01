Amarillo fentanyl distributor sentenced to 20 years in prison

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - An Amarillo federal judge has sentenced a man to 20 years in prison for distributing fentanyl.

The U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas announced today the sentencing of 30-year-old Johnny Evrick Johnson, Jr.

He was indicted in December 2022 and pleaded guilty in June 2023 to distribution and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.

U.S. District Judge Matthew J. Kacsmaryk sentenced him to 240 months in federal prison.

At sentencing, the court discussed his use of “multiple trap houses” and the fact that he provided several of his coconspirators with gun to engage in drug trafficking and other violent acts, including robberies.

According to a news release, the court also discussed evidence that linked him to two armed robberies that happened in July 2019.

Court documents state Johnson agreed to sell an undercover officer 100 fentanyl pills on June 8, 2022. On June 10, 2022, he met with the undercover officer in a parking lot and gave them the pills.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation conducted the investigation with assistance from the Drug Enforcement Administration, Amarillo Police Department and several state and local partners.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.