WTAMU, City of Canyon welcome community to upcoming Christmas events

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - West Texas A&M University will be partnering with the City of Canyon to host several community Christmas events.

Events kicked off Wednesday with President Walter V. and Mary Wendler’s annual Christmas reception and Festival of Lights.

This weekend’s upcoming events will several music performances, open houses, parades and community celebrations.

Nov. 30 - Dec. 1:

WT Opera will be performing “Amahl and the Night Visitors” starting at 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Dec. 1.

The performances will be in the Sybil B. Harrington Fine Arts Complex Recital Hall.

“This opera is a great fairytale of the Christmas season with its anticipation of the birth of Christ,” said Dr. Robert Hansen, stage director and Regents professor of music. “My goal is to make it playful as a way of highlighting the miracle that occurs in the show.”

Tickets for the event are $10 for the general public and free for WT students, faculty and staff with a Buff Gold Card.

Dec. 2:

The Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum will host its Christmas Open House from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

Canyon Chamber of Commerce’s Christmas in Canyon will start at 4:00 p.m. around the downtown square.

Event organizers say the event will include WT’s Pre-Vet Club’s Santa Paws, visits with Santa and performances from Canyon ISD’s choirs. The Parade of Lights at 6:30 p.m., followed by the lighting of Canyon’s Christmas tree and fireworks.

Saturday will also feature the WT Chamber Singers’ Christmas concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. in the Northen Recital Hall. The concert is free to the public.

Dec. 3:

WT Symphony Orchestra’s annual holiday concert, “I Heard the Bells! Music of the Christmas Season,” will take place at the Mary Moody Northen Recital Hall at 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.

Joining the orchestra will be the WT Harp Studio, Palo Duro High School Chorale and Chamber Singers and the WT Choirs, according to a press release.

Admission is free, but tickets are required.

