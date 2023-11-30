Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

WTAMU, City of Canyon welcome community to upcoming Christmas events

WT
West Texas A&M University will be partnering with the City of Canyon to host several community Christmas events.
By Kristin Rodin
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 2:25 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - West Texas A&M University will be partnering with the City of Canyon to host several community Christmas events.

Events kicked off Wednesday with President Walter V. and Mary Wendler’s annual Christmas reception and Festival of Lights.

This weekend’s upcoming events will several music performances, open houses, parades and community celebrations.

Nov. 30 - Dec. 1:

WT Opera will be performing “Amahl and the Night Visitors” starting at 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Dec. 1.

The performances will be in the Sybil B. Harrington Fine Arts Complex Recital Hall.

“This opera is a great fairytale of the Christmas season with its anticipation of the birth of Christ,” said Dr. Robert Hansen, stage director and Regents professor of music. “My goal is to make it playful as a way of highlighting the miracle that occurs in the show.”

Tickets for the event are $10 for the general public and free for WT students, faculty and staff with a Buff Gold Card.

Dec. 2:

The Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum will host its Christmas Open House from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

Canyon Chamber of Commerce’s Christmas in Canyon will start at 4:00 p.m. around the downtown square.

Event organizers say the event will include WT’s Pre-Vet Club’s Santa Paws, visits with Santa and performances from Canyon ISD’s choirs. The Parade of Lights at 6:30 p.m., followed by the lighting of Canyon’s Christmas tree and fireworks.

Saturday will also feature the WT Chamber Singers’ Christmas concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. in the Northen Recital Hall. The concert is free to the public.

Dec. 3:

WT Symphony Orchestra’s annual holiday concert, “I Heard the Bells! Music of the Christmas Season,” will take place at the Mary Moody Northen Recital Hall at 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.

Joining the orchestra will be the WT Harp Studio, Palo Duro High School Chorale and Chamber Singers and the WT Choirs, according to a press release.

Admission is free, but tickets are required.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonathan Fuentes, wanted for bond surrender (Source: Amarillo Crime Stoppers)
Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for wanted man
Governor Lujan Grisham gives more than $4 million in grants to Eastern New Mexico entities for...
Governor Lujan Grisham gives more than $4 million in grants to Eastern New Mexico entities
Clovis man struck, killed by vehicle in North Lubbock County
Patrick Allen Scott was booked into the Rush County Jail on a murder charge after officials...
Neighbor charged with murder after body found in search for missing 17-year-old
Reid Macon, West Plains Wolves vs. Graham Steers, 11/17/23
UIL Texas Panhandle high school football state quarterfinal matches

Latest News

9 area teams move one step further in 6th annual BBB Student Video Contest
9 area teams move one step further in 6th annual BBB Student Video Contest
BSA has issued an updated statement regarding the ransomware attack that has impacted the...
BSA Health System releases statement on ransomware attack
Amigos will host 15th annual Tamale Cook-Off on Saturday
Amigos will host 15th annual Tamale Cook-Off on Saturday
KFDA SPORTS DRIVE
KFDA SPORTS DRIVE