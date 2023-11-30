Who's Hiring?
Work continues on the Dalhart Emergency Response Center

By Alyssa Riggs
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 12:42 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
DALHART, Texas (KFDA) - The work on Dalhart’s Emergency Response Center continues.

The structure is made, bay doors are up and concrete is being poured to hold the firetrucks.

The emergency response center will house EMS, the fire department and the police department.

Dalhart officials say the new build will make communication and training easier between agencies because will be under the same roof.

“We have big stuff, we usually have to find somewhere to go like the school or the coliseum,” said Mario Garcia, Fire Chief of the Dalhart Volunteer Fire Department. “With this, we’ll be able to do it right there in-house with all of us with that much space.”

There will be a concrete-walled emergency operations center for city leaders in case of weather events or emergencies.

The building will also have a huge training room used for bringing in other departments and for internal academies.

Currently, the three entities are in separate buildings. Some are much older and don’t have much space.

“We are packed in this building and we’ve been in here since 1971, but the buildings existed since the 20′s so we’re sitting in a century-old building,” said Chief Garcia.

Construction will continue through 2024 and agencies plan to move-in in 2025.

Chief Garcia says they have big plans for the opening day of the new Emergency Response Center.

