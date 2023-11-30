West Plains gears up for Glen Rose in Region 1 4A State Quarterfinals

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - They say there is nothing like practicing and playing football on Thanksgiving break. For the six teams in the area still in the playoffs, making it to December would have to be sweeter.

The West Plains Wolves are still alive this postseason as they gear up for their 4A Region 1 state quarterfinal match up against Glen Rose.

“They (Glen Rose) graduated a ton of kids last year, but the reality is if you look at the past five years they have been at this game or beyond every one of those years just about. They are no stranger to the semifinals, they are no stranger to the quarterfinals, so they are confident at this level,” West Plains football head coach Adam Cummings said.

In its second year of existence, West Plains continues to set the foundation and make history. They are searching for their fourth gold ball this postseason.

The Wolves have outscored their playoff opponents 118-52, games that were thought to be a lot closer. In the bi-district round, the Wolves beat Clint 41-14. In the area round, the faced off against Graham and won 35-17. Last week, the went up against an undefeated Monahans team and won 42-21.

The Wolves are peaking at the right time. Coach Cummings said where he has seen the most improvement is on defense.

“Offensively, we were kind of ahead of the game early in the season and defense maybe was trying to play catch up,” Coach Cummings said. “It was about midseason, everything started to turn for us. It (the defense) kept improving was the main thing. Our coaches kept coaching hard, our kids kept believing in what we were doing and as that kind of kept going, we got better and better and I think we are playing out best defensive football right now than we have all season.”

West Plains will play Glen Rose in the state quarters this Friday, Dec. 2 at 7:00 p.m. in Wichita Falls at Memorial Stadium.

