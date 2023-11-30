Who's Hiring?
Vessel of Humanity and Compassion’s 11th annual Christmas Toy Drive this Saturday

By Cesar Ivan Gonzalez
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 4:11 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Vessel of Humanity and Compassion is hosting it’s 11th Annual Christmas Toy Drive this Saturday.

This year, Santa and Mrs. Claus will be in a horse-drawn carriage riding down 6th Street. Everyone is invited to come out, take pictures with Santa, and donate toys for the foundation this Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

“Along 6th Street we’ll have several donation boxes. This is a toy roundup so everyone is encouraged to bring a brand new, unwrapped toy. Share the spirit of the Texas Panhandle with some kids that may otherwise not have a Christmas,” said Tremaine Brown, president of Vessel of Humanity and Compassion.

The nonprofit organization is hoping for a big turnout this Saturday to provide many families with Christmas gifts this year.

“You can go meet Santa and Mrs. Claus and pet the horses down at the Generation Next parking lot,” said Brown.

Toy donations can also be brought directly to Shi Lee’s BBQ. Monetary donations can be made via Cashapp, Venmo, PayPal, or by visiting the foundation website and clicking the Support Us button, according to a social media post.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

