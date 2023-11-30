Tracking Some Cold Rain

Rain has developed across our area today and will track NE during the afternoon. With temperature dropping a bit late in the day there could still be a snow shower or two. Some light accumulation may be possible in our northern counties. Skies will clear tonight and temps will plunge into the low 20s. A quick recovery weather wise is expected tomorrow, however, with sunshine and highs above 50. A nice weekend is on the way with chilly mornings but afternoon temperatures in the 50s and 60s.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.