Tracking Some Cold Rain

KFDA First Alert Feature Title
KFDA First Alert Feature Title
By Dave Oliver
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 11:49 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Rain has developed across our area today and will track NE during the afternoon. With temperature dropping a bit late in the day there could still be a snow shower or two. Some light accumulation may be possible in our northern counties. Skies will clear tonight and temps will plunge into the low 20s. A quick recovery weather wise is expected tomorrow, however, with sunshine and highs above 50. A nice weekend is on the way with chilly mornings but afternoon temperatures in the 50s and 60s.

A Touch Of Winter