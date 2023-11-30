A Touch Of Winter

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) -Some rain and mixed precipitation looks likely for Thursday. Clouds will increase from south to north early on Thursday and hit and miss showers will follow. With a cold front coming south through midday the cold air will change some of the rain to snow. A dusting to 1 inch is possible in some areas but ground temperatures will be fairly warm through the day and impacts should be minimal. After dark some wet area may freeze. The storm will move beyond the region Thursday night and temperatures will warm with the return of sunshine on Friday.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.