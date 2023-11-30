SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Lance Lahnert and Steve Ribera
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 4:54 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s interviews with Lance Lahnert and Steve Ribera on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.
Lance Lahnert, Panhandle Sports Star:
The Panhandle Sport Star’s Lance Lahnert talks to us about district realignment projections, adding West Plains to strong area contenders and more!
Steve Ribera, TPSN:
TPSN broadcaster Steve Ribera chats with us about the West Plains vs Glen Rose state quarterfinal game, West Plains’ defense and more!
