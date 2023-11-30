Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Lance Lahnert and Steve Ribera

SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Lance Lahnert and Steve Ribera
SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Lance Lahnert and Steve Ribera
By Kristin Rodin
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 4:54 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s interviews with Lance Lahnert and Steve Ribera on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.

Lance Lahnert, Panhandle Sports Star:

The Panhandle Sport Star’s Lance Lahnert talks to us about district realignment projections, adding West Plains to strong area contenders and more!

Steve Ribera, TPSN:

TPSN broadcaster Steve Ribera chats with us about the West Plains vs Glen Rose state quarterfinal game, West Plains’ defense and more!

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonathan Fuentes, wanted for bond surrender (Source: Amarillo Crime Stoppers)
Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for wanted man
Governor Lujan Grisham gives more than $4 million in grants to Eastern New Mexico entities for...
Governor Lujan Grisham gives more than $4 million in grants to Eastern New Mexico entities
Clovis man struck, killed by vehicle in North Lubbock County
Patrick Allen Scott was booked into the Rush County Jail on a murder charge after officials...
Neighbor charged with murder after body found in search for missing 17-year-old
Reid Macon, West Plains Wolves vs. Graham Steers, 11/17/23
UIL Texas Panhandle high school football state quarterfinal matches

Latest News

SPORTS DRIVE: Lance Lahnert talks to us about district realignment
SPORTS DRIVE: Lance Lahnert talks to us about district realignment
SPORTS DRIVE: Steve Ribera chats with us about West Plains vs Glen Rose
SPORTS DRIVE: Steve Ribera chats with us about West Plains vs Glen Rose
West Plains set for state quarters against Glen Rose
West Plains gears up for Glen Rose in Region 1 4A State Quarterfinals
SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Kellan Kirkland, Wesley Boatmun and Leslie Broadhurst
SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Kellan Kirkland, Wesley Boatmun and Leslie Broadhurst